BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.40% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,692,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,422,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.28. 84,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.