Blank Wallet Trading Up 21.9% Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $682,868.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

