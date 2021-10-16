Blockmason Credit Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $311.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $390,981.73 and $311.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00093086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

