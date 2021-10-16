Blue Whale EXchange Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $76,818.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00207213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,367,950 coins. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

