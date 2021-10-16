BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of BLCT stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. BlueCity has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueCity by 114.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueCity by 226.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlueCity by 251.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 79,521 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in BlueCity by 221.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 1,114,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

