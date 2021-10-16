Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.30

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.30 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 124.34 ($1.62). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 344,799 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £614.13 million and a PE ratio of 32.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

