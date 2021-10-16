Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BKEP stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 641,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

