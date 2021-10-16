BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.94

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.94 and traded as low as C$12.89. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 206,594 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

