BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Financial Survey

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.51 $6.36 million $1.18 14.64

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Dividends

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.62%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Profitability

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 24.23% 10.18% 5.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. was formed on September 23, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

