BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market cap of $1.98 million and $8,320.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Profile

BAG is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

