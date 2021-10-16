Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Booking worth $958,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Shares of BKNG traded up $42.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,538.34. The stock had a trading volume of 233,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 252.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,325.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,303.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

