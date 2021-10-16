Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $2.85 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $170,398.12 and approximately $34,422.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00004651 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00108416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.24 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.18 or 0.06247557 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

