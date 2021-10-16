BoringDAO (BOR) One Day Volume Tops $60,392.00

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $60,392.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $122.06 or 0.00200730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00206323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,777 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

