Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the September 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $5.60 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

