Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOUYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

