BOX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 65.7% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.15 million and $25.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.00300181 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

