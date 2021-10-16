Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $130,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $83,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

