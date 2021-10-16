Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

NYSE:AYI opened at $207.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $212.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

