Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of First Business Financial Services worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

FBIZ opened at $28.70 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $244.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

