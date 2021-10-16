Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

