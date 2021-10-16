Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,759 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.