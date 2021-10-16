Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,626 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRTG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

