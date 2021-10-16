Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 362.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 202,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $568,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

