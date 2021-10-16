Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of First Business Financial Services worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

