Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in September

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Braveheart Resources stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.27. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12.
About Braveheart Resources
