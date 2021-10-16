Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in September

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Braveheart Resources stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.27. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12.

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

