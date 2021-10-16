Bridge Mutual Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $837,564.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $13.80 million and $837,564.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00068795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00075087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00108721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,825.41 or 0.99751819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.95 or 0.06269514 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00026300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

