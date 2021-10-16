Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Atrion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $674.81 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $783.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.89.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

