Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,158 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.