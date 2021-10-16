Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $299.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

