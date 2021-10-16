Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

