Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,395 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE BOH opened at $83.21 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

