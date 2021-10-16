Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 10,060 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,410,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

