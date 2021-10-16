Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

TRU opened at $115.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

