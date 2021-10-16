Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,603 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $60,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

