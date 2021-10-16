Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 55,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,257,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 99.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 453,603 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $58.36. 9,445,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,672,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

