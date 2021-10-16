Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in September

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.6 days.
OTCMKTS BTVCF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.02.
Britvic Company Profile
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.