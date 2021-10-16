Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in September

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.6 days.

OTCMKTS BTVCF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.02.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following segments: GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France, Brazil, and International. The firm’s products include sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers, and energy drinks under the brand names Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, MiWadi, Ballygowan, Teisseire, Fruité, Maguary, DaFruta, Pepsi, 7UP, SoBe, and Mountain Dew.

