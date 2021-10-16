Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,233. Broadstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

