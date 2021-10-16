Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 299.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 55.21.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

