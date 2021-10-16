Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.44 Million

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report $512.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.33 million to $513.54 million. Air Lease posted sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,691,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.