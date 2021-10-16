Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.51 Million

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce sales of $221.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.20 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $125.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $861.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $208.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

