Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.26. 889,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.