Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce sales of $116.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $118.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $585.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $595.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $622.23 million, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $639.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

