Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.06. 742,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,378. Five Below has a one year low of $130.59 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,186.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

