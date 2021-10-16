Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

