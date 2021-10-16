Brokerages Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post sales of $90.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. Appian posted sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $356.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $356.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $417.28 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $91.98 on Friday. Appian has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.97. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 9.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

