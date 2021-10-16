Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $401.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.48 million to $416.60 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

CHDN opened at $254.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.29. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.