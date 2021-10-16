Brokerages Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.