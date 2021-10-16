Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.23. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $212.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

