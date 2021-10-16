Brokerages Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 49.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 78.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

