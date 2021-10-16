Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.22. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

